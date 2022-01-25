PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

PED stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

