PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.
PED stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
