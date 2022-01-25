Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.71) to GBX 670 ($9.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.00.
Pearson stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
