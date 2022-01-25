Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.71) to GBX 670 ($9.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Pearson stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

