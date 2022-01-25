Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

