Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,328. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.