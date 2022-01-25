Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.