Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 231,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 78.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 49.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

