Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 231,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 78.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 49.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
FTI opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.13.
TechnipFMC Profile
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
