Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 388,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

