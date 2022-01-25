Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

