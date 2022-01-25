Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

