Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

