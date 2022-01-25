Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

PCRFY opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

