Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 599,707 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

