Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $38,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $87.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.