Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in RingCentral by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

NYSE:RNG opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.39 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

