Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,591 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

