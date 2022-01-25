Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HY opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

