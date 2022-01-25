Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 11,370.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MasterCraft Boat worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $462.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

