Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock worth $79,407,147. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 1,834,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,115,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

