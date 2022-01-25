Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,930,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

