Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.