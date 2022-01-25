Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 71,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,650,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

