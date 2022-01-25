PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

