PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.00358607 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

