Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 65.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.19. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

