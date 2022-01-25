Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,946 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 829.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.9% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

