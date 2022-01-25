Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

