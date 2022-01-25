Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $59,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

