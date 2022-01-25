Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

