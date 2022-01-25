Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

