Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.