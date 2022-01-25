Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,035 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE VSCO opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

