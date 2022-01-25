Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

