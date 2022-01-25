Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OUST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.