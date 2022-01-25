OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $24.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,750. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $940.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

