Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

OESX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,020 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

