OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 7,238,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,030. The company has a market cap of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

