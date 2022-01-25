Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

