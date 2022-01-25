Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.10 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $199,806.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00012230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006514 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

