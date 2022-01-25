Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

