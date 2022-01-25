Oppenheimer Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $105.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TPTX opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

