Oppenheimer Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMED. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

AMED stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $127.18 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.