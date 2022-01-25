Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $23,097,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

