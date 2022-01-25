Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.35 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.14.

