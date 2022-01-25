Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.39 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

