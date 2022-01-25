Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

