Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

