Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,363 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

