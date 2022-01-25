Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.