Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.