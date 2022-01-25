Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

